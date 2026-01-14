Elissa Oshinsky

Elissa OshinskyCommunity Advisory Committee Member
Elissa has lived in Park City for 13 years. She and her husband are deeply engaged in the community, working with a range of local and national nonprofits. Often described as a community leader, she brings a strong sense of care and commitment to the place they call home. In the past two years, two of their children have also made Park City their home. Outside of her community work, she can often be found on the ski slopes or exploring local hiking trails.