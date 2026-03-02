Glen "Glen 'till 10" Kutler moved to Park City with his wife (and frequent song requester) Joanna in the fall of 2023. A long time supporter of public radio, Glen was glad to find KPCW. As a music lover, Glen thought it might be fun to DJ and as fate would have it, he sat next to Mitch Elliott on the Super Condor Express chairlift at the Canyons. Mitch invited Glen into the station to learn about being a volunteer DJ and the rest is history.

Check out "Glen 'till 10" out every other Thursday from 7pm - 10pm.