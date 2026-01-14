Jim Doilney, a 51-year resident of Park City, Utah, is a longtime community leader and avid adventurer. A former PhD economics professor at the University of Maryland and the University of Utah, he served as a Park City Councilman from 1984 to 1988 and is a past chair of COSAC. Jim is the author of Riding the Scalpel, chronicling his travels to 60 countries and his journey as a 27-year cancer survivor. He is also part of a large, close-knit family of more than 20 active Park City residents, reflecting his deep roots in the community.