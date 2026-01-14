© 2026 KPCW

Jim Jacobs Community Advisory Committee Member

Jim Jacobs

Community Advisory Committee Member

Jim Jacobs has served on KPCW’s Community Advisory Committee for more than three years. A ten-year resident of Jeremy Ranch, he values NPR and local journalism—both on the air and in print—and appreciates KPCW’s role as a community campfire, bringing people together around shared stories and information. As a CAC member, Jim is committed to finding new ways to deepen community engagement with KPCW, expanding both listenership and use of the station’s website and newsletters as trusted, go-to sources for local news.