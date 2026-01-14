Jo-Ann Neff

Jo-Ann is passionate about sharing music and local happenings, and KPCW provides the perfect platform for that. Having lived overseas, she brings a global perspective to her work and personal life—a perspective that helped inspire her move to Park City. She is proud to serve on KPCW’s CAB, helping guide and support the station’s mission to create a space that brings the community together. Outside of the station, she enjoys hiking, traveling, tending her garden at Red Butte, cooking and spending time with her family.