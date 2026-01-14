Justin Lagotic has lived in Park City since 2017 and has been an avid KPCW listener from the moment he arrived. He appreciates the station’s wide variety of music and programming, paired with its in-depth local and national news coverage. Because he travels frequently for work, he values the ability to take KPCW with him through the station’s app—a service he’s grateful is available to listeners around the world.

He has especially enjoyed the newer hourly local news segments produced by KPCW reporters, believing they help strengthen the connection between the station, its listeners and the broader community by highlighting issues that affect people throughout the area.