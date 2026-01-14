Robin Lewin is Executive Producer and Creative Director at Authentica Media, a Park City-based video agency specializing in strategic video content for med device, pharma, and other healthcare clients and their communications, PR and brand marketing teams. We help clients communicate more effectively with target audiences by employing a proven approach that leverages real people, authentic voices and emotional engagement.

Robin’s radio experience dates back to his 20’s when Robin was Station Manager at KZSC-FM, community radio for Santa Cruz, CA where he oversaw a transmitter power increase and full studio renovation for the UCSC-owned station. In addition to 4 years of on-air deejay experience there, he also worked in commercial radio at KLRB-FM, Carmel, CA. In the ensuing years, Robin has continued his voice-over work for many film and video projects. In his spare time, Robin is a musician, avid skier, hiker, and volunteer DJ at KPCW.