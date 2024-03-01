© 2024 KPCW

Steve "Robo" Robinson

Volunteer DJ

Steve “Robo” Robinson became a full-time resident of Park City in 2021 but has been coming to Park City since the 1980’s. He grew up outside of Chicago (huge fan of the Bears, Blackhawks, White Sox and WXRT) and does his best to hide his Chicago accent while on the air.

When he is not skiing, biking, hiking, golfing, baking or cooking, Robo can be seen catching live music wherever it can be found. He loves sharing his music knowledge and delivering the lost & found report with KPCW listeners.

Robo is a fill-in DJ at KPCW - you never know when you'll catch him, but you'll love the music he plays.