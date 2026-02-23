Will Stone
In a recent video, the Olympic skier credits her surgeon with saving her leg from potential amputation.
If you're curious about starting a resistance training routine and not sure where to begin, start with these expert-recommended movements.
If you're procrastinating working out, here's one less excuse. Short gym sessions can be enough to build meaningful strength — as long as you push yourself while you're there.
Over the course of a week, we'll send you the essentials of gaining muscle and strength, based on the latest research and interviews with some of the leading experts in the world.
It's trendy in some circles to replace drinking with consuming cannabis. But can it help people with a drinking problem cut back? Scientists set up a bar in the lab to find out.
Migrating wild birds are spreading the virus to domesticated flocks, increasing the risk of eventually seeing a human outbreak. Scientists are troubled by the muted federal response.
While she completed medical school, she never finished residency, and is likely to face tough questions. But her hearing has been canceled because she is pregnant and has gone into labor.
Millions of Americans take antidepressants. And like all medication, they come with side effects. Researchers studied 30 different antidepressants and found side effects vary from drug to drug.
Millions of Americans use weed to treat chronic pain, but there's little high quality research on whether it works. New findings suggest it can be effective for low back pain, on par with opioids.
The health secretary's affinity for saturated fat and his dislike of ultra-processed foods could influence new federal food guidelines.