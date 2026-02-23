Utah Olympians take home 14 medals from 2026 Games

The previous record was set at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics when Americans took home 10 gold medals.

In total, Team USA won 33 medals, second to Norway which claimed 41, 18 of those gold.

More than 80 Utah athletes competed in the Games in Italy across eight nations. Of those athletes, 13 scored Olympic hardware including six Park City athletes.

Park City aerialists Connor Curran, Kaila Kuhn and Chris Lillis claimed gold in the mixed team aerials Feb. 21. It is the U.S.’s second victory in the event after Lillis, Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenfeld won the inaugural Olympic event in China in 2022.

Freeskiers Alex Hall and Mac Forehand both earned silver medals. The Park City skiers finished second in slopestyle and big air, respectfully.

In speed skating, Parkites Casey Dawson and Ethan Cepuran were part of a three-man group that competed in the team pursuit, finishing second.

Two Park City natives took home bronze at the Games. Sliding athlete Ashley Farquharson finished third in the women’s luge. She is the second U.S. woman ever to get to an Olympic podium in the event.

On the final day of the Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Zoe Atkin, a freeskier originally from Park City but competing for Great Britain, finished third in the women's halfpipe competition.

In the overall medal count, if Utah was its own nation, it would have finished 13th, between China and the Republic of Korea, with a total of 14 medals: four gold, six silver and four bronze.

The 2026 Winter Olympics ended Feb. 22. The 2026 Paralympics begin March 6.

Olympic gold medal winners from Utah include:

Alex Ferreira - men's freeski halfpipe

Breezy Johnson - women's downhill

U.S. men's hockey team (Utah Mammoth player Clayton Keller)

U.S. mixed aerials team (Connor Curran, Kaila Kuhn, Chris Lillis)

Olympic silver medal winners from Utah include:

Ryan Cochran-Siegel - super G

Mac Forehand - men's freeski big air

Alex Hall - men's freeski slopestyle

Jaelin Kauf - women's moguls and dual moguls

Men's speed skating team pursuit (Casey Dawson, Ethan Cepuran)

Olympic bronze medal winners from Utah include:

Zoe Atkin - women's freeski halfpipe (GBR)

Ashley Farquharson - women's luge

Corinne Stoddard - women's 1500-meter short track speed skating

Men's Finish hockey team (Utah Mammoth player Olli Määttä)

