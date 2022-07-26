Cada Domingo | Gloria Gonzalez-Cook

Gloria Gonzalez-Cook is a member of the Genealogical Society of Hispanic America. She joins us to talk about the organization, some of the resources available, and the many interesting aspects of searching for one's genealogical ancestry.

Gloria Gonzalez-Cook es miembro de la Sociedad Genealogica de America Hispana. Nos acompaña para hablarnos de la organización, algunos de los recursos disponibles, y de las múchos aspectos interesantes del buscar nuestros antecedentes genealogicos.

