Cada Domingo | Ivan Razo 12-04-22

Human Resources Assistant Ivan Razo with Park City Municipal Corporation joins us to share the municipality's updates including public information sessions, new bus and park n' ride routes, and community events.

Asistente de Recursos Comunitarios Ivan Razo con la Corporación Municipal de Park City nos acompaña para compartir las actualizaciones del municipio incluyendo sesiones de información pública, nuevas rutas para el camión y el park n' ride, y eventos comunitarios.

Website

Facebook

Safer Speed Limits are Coming to Your Neighborhood

Let's slow our roll, Park City! New speed limit signs are popping up in neighborhoods from Thaynes to Prospector. Mayor Nann Worel joined members of the City team earlier this month to toss up one of 300 new signs planned to go up all over town throughout the winter. For a map of speed limit reductions coming to your neighborhood visit our Neighborhoods First website . The data doesn't lie – slower speeds save lives.

City Launches Ride On – A Way to Earn Prizes for Commuting Responsibly

Starting Thursday, December 1, commuters are invited to participate in the Ride On Park City Winter Commuter Challenge this 2022-2023 winter season!

Participants are eligible to win $2,500 in cash prizes for not driving alone in the Park City-area and utilizing the free Ride On Park City app to log carpool, transit, vanpool, biking, or walking trips.

The platform can be accessed here, or through the CommuteTracker app. Program prizes and rules can be found here .

Public Information Session: Lower Park Avenue Improvements

Monday, December 5 | 4:00-6:00 p.m. | Lucky Ones Coffee (1255 Park Avenue)

Thank you to all those who participated in our survey about the future of Lower Park Avenue! Stop by this public information session open house to grab a warm beverage, look at the survey results, and chat with the team about next steps.

Please note, this is a public drop-in session and there will not be a formal presentation. More project information can be found here .

For a complete listing of City events, meetings, and links to meeting agendas, please visit our Calendar of Events .

Try the new Richardson Flat Park and Ride Bus Route!

Monday, December 12 | 6:30-8:00 a.m. | Richardson Flat Park and Ride

Join us to celebrate new bus service to the Richardson Flat Park and Ride! We’ll be at the Park and Ride and Park City Heights bus stops with free food, drinks, and fun giveaways.

PCMC Holiday Happenings

14th Annual Gingerbread Jimmi Housebuilding Competition and Story Time

Tuesday, December 6 | 6:00-7:30 p.m. | Park City Library

More information can be found here .

Cookies with the Mayor

Wednesday, December 7 | 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. | Park City Library Community Room

Enjoy cookies and conversation with Mayor Nann following "Baby and Me" and "Music and Movement" story times.

Gingerbread House Making

Tuesday, December 13 | 4:00-5:00 p.m. | PC MARC

Santa Skate

Wednesday, December 13 | 5:00-7:00 p.m. | Park City Ice Arena