Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | Feb. 3, 2022

Published February 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST
Today's guests include: ( ) Heliophysics Division Director in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Dr. Nicola Fox and ( ) author David Chalmers.

In this episode of Cool Science Radio John Wells and guest co-host Kyle Maguire talk with Dr. Nicola Fox. She is Nasa’s Heliophysics Division Director in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. They speak with Nicky about NASA’s Heliophysics program including the Parker Solar Probe that will take measurements from the Sun’s corona where it is 2500 degrees and the Solar Orbiter which will help answer how the sun creates and controls the giant bubble of magnetic fields around it.

Then author David Chalmers who has written Reality+Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy joins the show . In this book about the future of the MetaVerse, Chalmers contends it will be a genuine reality where we can live a meaningful life.

Cool Science RadioDr. Nicola FoxReality+, Virtual Worlds and the Problems of PhilosophyNASADavid Chalmers
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
Kyle Maguire
