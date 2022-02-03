Cool Science Radio | Feb. 3, 2022

In this episode of Cool Science Radio John Wells and guest co-host Kyle Maguire talk with Dr. Nicola Fox. She is Nasa’s Heliophysics Division Director in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. They speak with Nicky about NASA’s Heliophysics program including the Parker Solar Probe that will take measurements from the Sun’s corona where it is 2500 degrees and the Solar Orbiter which will help answer how the sun creates and controls the giant bubble of magnetic fields around it.

Then author David Chalmers who has written Reality+Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy joins the show . In this book about the future of the MetaVerse, Chalmers contends it will be a genuine reality where we can live a meaningful life.