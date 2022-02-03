Kyle MaguireAssistant Program Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator
On Cool Science Radio, John and Kyle spoke to David Chalmers who has written Reality+: Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy. This book is about the future of the MetaVerse which Chalmers contends will be a genuine reality where we can live a meaningful life.
On this week's Cool Science Radio, John and Kyle talked to Dr. Nicola Fox this week. She is the Heliophysics Division Director in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. John and Kyle talk to Dr. Fox about NASA’s Heliophysics program, including the Parker Solar Probe that will take measurements from the Sun’s corona where it is 2500 degrees and the Solar Orbiter which will help answer how the sun creates and controls the giant bubble of magnetic fields around it.
High School Football Playoffs continued across the state Friday, and Wasatch Back schools had a tough day, with most schools coming home with losses to end their seasons.
Gorilla Doctor Lucy Spelman catalogs 2500 animals from around the world | National Geographic’s Animal Encyclopedia | Oct. 28, 2021John and Lynn's speak to Lucy Spelman, a zoo and wildlife veterinarian who worked in the field as a gorilla doctor and is the first woman and youngest person to head the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. They speak with Spelman about National Geographic’s Animal Encyclopedia that she has compiled showcasing 2500 animals from around the world.
It was a wet and rainy week for high school football across the Wasatch Front and Back with most schools finishing off the regular season. Park City was…
The high school football season is winding down, and on Friday night, the Park City Miners looked to extend their win streak to five on Senior Night.…
On Cool Science Radio, John Wells and guest host Kyle Maguire welcome Dr. Dalia Kirschbaum, Chief of the Hydrological Sciences Laboratory at…
High School football was back in action Friday night. Park City, and South Summit continued their win streaks, and Wasatch loses a homecoming…
The Park City Miners and North Summit Braves head into the holiday weekend on a high note as they celebrate their first wins of the season. Wasatch, and…