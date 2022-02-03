Kyle Maguire

On this week's Cool Science Radio, John and Kyle talked to Dr. Nicola Fox this week. She is the Heliophysics Division Director in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. John and Kyle talk to Dr. Fox about NASA’s Heliophysics program, including the Parker Solar Probe that will take measurements from the Sun’s corona where it is 2500 degrees and the Solar Orbiter which will help answer how the sun creates and controls the giant bubble of magnetic fields around it.

Listen • 28:26