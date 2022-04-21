Cool Science Radio | Apr. 21, 2022
On today's Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn's guests include: (01:18) David Quammen, author of 2012’s book Spillover that predicted in detail the 2019 Covid pandemic. These past 2 years David has been hard at work interviewing 94 virologists and infectious-disease experts about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its origins, evolution, and journey through the human population.
Then, (29:18) Nicole Yunger Halpern who has written Quantum Steampunk: The Physics of Yesterday's Tomorrow. Halpern re-envisions the steam engine and the laws of thermodynamics from the 1880s Industrial Revolution through the lens of today's quantum information revolution.
