© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zoonotic Diseases

  • David Quammen
    2012 predictor of the COVID 19 pandemic shares the virus's journey through the human population
    Lynn Ware Peek
    David Quammen, author of 2012’s book Spillover that predicted in uncanny detail the 2019 Covid pandemic, joins Cool Science Radio today. Quammen’s opening paragraph written in 2012 told us what scientists believed could be coming, and 7 years later, it came. Since its emergence in 2019, 6 million human lives have been lost around the world.These past 2 years David has been hard at work interviewing 94 virologists and infectious-disease experts about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its origins, evolution, and journey through the human population.
  • CSR 04-21-22
    Cool Science Radio | Apr. 21, 2022
    John Wells
    On today's Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn's guests include: (01:18) David Quammen, author of 2012’s book Spillover that predicted in detail the 2019 Covid pandemic. These past 2 years David has been hard at work interviewing 94 virologists and infectious-disease experts about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its origins, evolution, and journey through the human population. Then, (29:18) Nicole Yunger Halpern who has written Quantum Steampunk: The Physics of Yesterday's Tomorrow. Halpern re-envisions the steam engine and the laws of thermodynamics from the 1880s Industrial Revolution through the lens of today's quantum information revolution.