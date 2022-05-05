Cool Science Radio | May 5, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek is doing a replay of some of her favorite recent interviews: (01:56) Writer, scientist and human Christopher Kemp. He is the author of Dark and Magical Places:The Neuroscience of How We Navigate.
The book is a journey to discover the remarkable extent of what our minds can do. They talk with Chris about how we carry around an infinite and endlessly unfolding map of the world and about how navigation is one of the most ancient neural abilities we have - older even than language.
Then, (25:42) Ocean scientist, journalist and author Juli Berwald shares with John and Lynn about the far-reaching consequences of coral reef destruction and the persistence of efforts to keep them alive. Her new book is called Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs.
See below for links to the original aired episodes.
Christopher Kemp: Dark and Magical Places: The Neuroscience of How We Navigate
Juli Berwald: Global Restoration Projects for Coral Reefs Turn Peril into Promise