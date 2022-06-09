Cool Science Radio | Jun. 9, 2022
Today on Cool Science Radio, hosts John Wells and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:12) Dr. Andrew Shapiro, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Proteus Space, a new spacecraft company. Shapiro was previously manager of Technology Formulation for the Space Technology Office at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory where he was responsible for the early development of technologies for future missions.
Then (28:39) Paula Cain, a technician in NASA’s Thermal Blanket Lab. The lab is a vital part of ensuring that the important equipment that we send into space remains protected from getting either too hot or too cold.
John and Lynn end the hour discussing (45:41) Apple's IOS 16 update which allows you to edit or unsend texts you instantly regret sending - for whatever reason, we won't judge.
