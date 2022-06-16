Cool Science Radio | Jun. 16, 2022
On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Well's guests include:
(1:12) Dr. Atul Malhotra, a professor in the Department of Medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Laurent Martinot, CEO and co-founder of Sunrise, have teamed up to revolutionize the way we detect sleep apnea and other sleeping challenges.
Then (30:33), Dr. Morgan Levine, assistant professor of pathology at Yale University, who tackles the science of aging and longevity in her book, True Age: Cutting-Edge Research to Help Turn Back the Clock.
