Cool Science Radio | September 29, 2022

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT
Today on Cool Science Radio: (1:13) Update on NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, DART, which was intentionally smashed into the asteroid Dimorphos Monday September 26th. NASA administrator Bill Nelson called the mission an “unprecedented success for planetary defense. The next step is to study the asteroid using telescopes on Earth to confirm that DART’s impact altered the its orbit.

Then (3:22) Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson who has just written Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, This new book brings the rationality of science and the scientific mind to look at the political and cultural issues we talk about every day.

And finally (29:37) Mara Grunbaum who has just written Break Down! which is a NatGeo kids book. It is filled with photos and fun facts and covers all kinds of things that crash, crumble, and break.

Cool Science Radio Dr. Neil DeGrasse TysonNatGeo kids book Break Down Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization Mara GrunbaumNASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (DART)
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
