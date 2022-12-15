Cool Science Radio | December 15, 2022

Colleen Begg, a South African conservation ecologist and managing director of the Niassa Carnivore Project in South Africa, shares how it facilitates a peaceful coexistence between individual people, communities of people, lions and other carnivores.

NASA image restorer Andy Saunders explains his work taking newly-available digital scans of 50-year-old analog photos and applying painstaking care and cutting-edge enhancement techniques to create the highest quality Apollo photographs ever produced.

NASA’s Chief of the Exploration Mission Planning Office, Nujoud Merancy, discusses the historic Artemis 1 mission as a major step in efforts to send humans back to the Moon and what comes next.