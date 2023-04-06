Cool Science Radio | April 6, 2023 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published April 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM MDT Listen • 52:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google Rick Bowmer / APA member of a search and rescue team scans a stream after a flash flood in Colorado City, Ariz. Officials say the bodies of two people killed in flash flooding in southern Utah were recovered in Arizona about two and a half miles downstream. Local hydrologist Brian McInerney talks about Utah's record snowpack and what to expect when it comes to flooding this spring.Tanya Lewis, senior health and medicine editor at Scientific American, explores new research on the origins of COVID-19.