Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | April 6, 2023

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM MDT
A member of a search and rescue team scans a stream after a flash flood in Colorado City, Ariz. Officials say the bodies of two people killed in flash flooding in southern Utah were recovered in Arizona about two and a half miles downstream.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
A member of a search and rescue team scans a stream after a flash flood in Colorado City, Ariz. Officials say the bodies of two people killed in flash flooding in southern Utah were recovered in Arizona about two and a half miles downstream.

Local hydrologist Brian McInerney talks about Utah's record snowpack and what to expect when it comes to flooding this spring.

Tanya Lewis, senior health and medicine editor at Scientific American, explores new research on the origins of COVID-19.

Cool Science Radio
