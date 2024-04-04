© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | April 4, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:36 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Immaculata De Vivo, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Professor of Epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, discusses her book, "The Biology of Kindness: Six Daily Choices for Health, Well-Being, and Longevity," co-written with mindfulness and meditation expert Daniel Lumera. (1:08)

Then, Joshua Glenn talks about his collection of science fiction stories and books from 1900-1935 and his efforts to preserve these forgotten classics and to discover the origins of enduring tropes like berserk robots, tyrannical supermen, and dystopian wastelands. (26:03)

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly