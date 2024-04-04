Cool Science Radio | April 4, 2024
Immaculata De Vivo, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Professor of Epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, discusses her book, "The Biology of Kindness: Six Daily Choices for Health, Well-Being, and Longevity," co-written with mindfulness and meditation expert Daniel Lumera. (1:08)
Then, Joshua Glenn talks about his collection of science fiction stories and books from 1900-1935 and his efforts to preserve these forgotten classics and to discover the origins of enduring tropes like berserk robots, tyrannical supermen, and dystopian wastelands. (26:03)