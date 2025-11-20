© 2025 KPCW

How physics and engineering shape modern mission planning

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:17 PM MST
Monterey Technologies applies human-centered design and human engineering to improve the way people interact with complex systems.

The interview explores how Monterey Technologies applies human-centered design and human engineering to improve the way people interact with complex systems, particularly in military and high-stakes environments.

Todd Cloutier shares how his background as a submarine officer shaped his understanding of “good design” and eventually led him to MTI, where he now helps re-engineer decision-making processes and software tools for operators under stress.

Tom Sharkey explains the psychological foundations of the field, tracing its history from early aviation mishaps to modern ergonomics, task modeling and automation management.

Together, they describe the ongoing challenge of balancing human judgment with emerging AI tools, emphasizing that technology must enhance, not replace, situational awareness. The conversation highlights both the science and art of designing systems that fit human capabilities, limitations and real-world decision cycles.

