AI impacts on markets, investing and global competition

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future advantage — it’s a present-day filter separating organizations that will scale from those that will fall behind.

Fred Voccola, author of "The Coming Disruption: How AI First Will Force Organizations to Change Everything or Face Destruction," explains why AI-first companies are already seeing 70–110% productivity gains in a single year and why this shift is moving faster than the Industrial Revolution or the rise of the internet.

Voccola examines what this means for markets, investors and global competition, including AI’s potential to add trillions in value while collapsing cost structures. Rather than hype, the focus is on operational AI and how it’s transforming core business functions as output rises without a matching increase in cost.