Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The battery tech stack powering modern devices

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:52 AM MST
Photo of Pale Blue Batteries and tech devices in the background.
Paleblue Batteries

Battery innovation isn’t just about new chemistries anymore, it’s increasingly driven by how entire systems are designed and integrated. Thomas Bishop, CEO and founder of Paleblue Batteries, shares a systems-level perspective shaped by building batteries for demanding real-world use, from cell chemistry to engineering and battery management systems.

Bishop explores how electronics that manage charging, temperature, safety and device communication now play a defining role in performance and longevity. Together, these layers show why modern battery breakthroughs come from smarter, safer system design — not just what’s inside the cell.

Photo of Thomas Bishop
Thomas Bishop

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
