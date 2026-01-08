The battery tech stack powering modern devices
Battery innovation isn’t just about new chemistries anymore, it’s increasingly driven by how entire systems are designed and integrated. Thomas Bishop, CEO and founder of Paleblue Batteries, shares a systems-level perspective shaped by building batteries for demanding real-world use, from cell chemistry to engineering and battery management systems.
Bishop explores how electronics that manage charging, temperature, safety and device communication now play a defining role in performance and longevity. Together, these layers show why modern battery breakthroughs come from smarter, safer system design — not just what’s inside the cell.