Rethinking the strangest dinosaurs ever found

Spinosaurus is one of the most iconic dinosaurs, yet also one of the most scientifically elusive, shaped as much by speculation and pop culture as by fossil evidence.

Mark Witton discusses the book "Spinosaur Tales: The Biology and Ecology of the Spinosaurs," co-authored with David Hone, which synthesizes decades of research on these unusual predators.

Witton traces Spinosaurus’ turbulent scientific history, from its discovery in North Africa to the loss of the original fossils during World War II, leaving much of its biology hotly debated. He explains how paleontologists reconstruct extinct animals from fragmentary evidence using comparative anatomy and scientific restraint. And he explores how pop culture filled gaps in knowledge — and continues to shape how we imagine prehistoric life.