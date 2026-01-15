© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The Great Salt Lake and the oldest stories of life

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:16 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Michael Werner
Taia Kalrasov

Nematodes are among the most abundant animals on Earth, yet much remains unknown about how these roundworms adapt to extreme environments.

Michael Werner, assistant professor of biology at the University of Utah, discusses new research uncovering nematodes living inside microbialites in the Great Salt Lake — bacteria-built rock structures that resemble some of the oldest life forms on Earth.

Once widespread, microbialites are now rare, making the Great Salt Lake a unique window into ancient ecosystems and life in extreme conditions. Werner explores how these microbialites support the lake’s food web in the absence of plant life and what role nematodes may play in this fragile system. He also highlights a collaborative, international research effort that grew from a pandemic-era side project into a cross-disciplinary study involving undergraduate researchers.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek