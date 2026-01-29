© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Bodies, machines and the meaning of intelligence

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:34 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Vanessa Chang
Vanessa Chang

As artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and digital systems accelerate, it can feel as though our relationship with technology is entirely new. In reality, humans have always lived alongside machines, from eyeglasses and player pianos to computers and algorithms. What has changed is the speed, scale, and power of those tools.

Dr. Vanessa Chang explores the ideas behind "The Body Digital," an investigation into how human bodies, senses, and technologies co-evolve. Drawing on history, art, literature, and systems thinking, the conversation challenges the idea that intelligence exists only in machines or abstract cognition. Instead, it argues that intelligence is embodied, social, and shaped by relationships between people and tools.

The discussion examines how technological change has historically been met with fear, optimism, and misunderstanding, and what those patterns can teach us today. It also considers how designing for bodily difference, community, and care can help expand human possibility rather than narrow it. Throughout, a central question guides the conversation: does a technology expand our horizons, or does it quietly contract them?

By looking to the past, Dr. Chang offers a framework for thinking more clearly about how we design, adopt, and live with technologies in the present and future.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg