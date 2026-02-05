© 2026 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The moon’s past, present and uncertain future

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:54 AM MST
Author and professor emeritus Christopher Cokinos traces humanity’s evolving relationship with the moon, from ancient myth and early astronomy to Apollo, Artemis and the future of lunar exploration.

Blending cultural history, science and memoir, he explores how art, poetry and engineering have shaped our understanding of Earth’s closest neighbor in his book "Still as Bright: An Illuminating History of the Moon, from Antiquity to Tomorrow."

Cokinos also examines the ethical stakes of renewed lunar activity — mining, pollution and commercialization — and argues for treating the moon as a shared heritage rather than a conquest.

