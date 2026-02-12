Rethinking identity reveals why our sense of self may be built on illusion

University of Chicago professor Eric Oliver discusses his new book "How to Know Your Self," an exploration of what the self is and how it forms. Drawing on psychology, neuroscience, and philosophy, he explains why many common assumptions about identity are misleading and why feelings of restlessness are so widespread. Based on his long-running course "The Intelligible Self," Oliver challenges inherited ideas about who we think we are and offers a deeper framework for understanding what it means to be a person.