Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Rethinking identity reveals why our sense of self may be built on illusion

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published February 12, 2026 at 10:34 AM MST
Photo of Eric Oliver
Mott Hupfel
/
KPCW

University of Chicago professor Eric Oliver discusses his new book "How to Know Your Self," an exploration of what the self is and how it forms. Drawing on psychology, neuroscience, and philosophy, he explains why many common assumptions about identity are misleading and why feelings of restlessness are so widespread. Based on his long-running course "The Intelligible Self," Oliver challenges inherited ideas about who we think we are and offers a deeper framework for understanding what it means to be a person.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
