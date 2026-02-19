© 2026 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Science, ego, and the fight to be heard

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:21 AM MST
Photo of Matt Kaplan
Zach Le Coze

Matt Kaplan, science correspondent for The Economist, discusses his forthcoming book "I Told You So!: Scientists Who Were Ridiculed, Exiled, and Imprisoned for Being Right," which explores why groundbreaking discoveries are often resisted. He highlights figures from Galileo Galilei and Charles Darwin to Nobel laureate Katalin Karikó, whose mRNA research was initially dismissed before transforming modern medicine. Drawing on years of reporting, Kaplan examines how peer review failures, rivalries, funding pressures and institutional politics can delay innovation. He argues that understanding these patterns is essential to protecting bold ideas and strengthening the future of science.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
