© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The Surprising Link Between the Grand Canyon and Meteor Crater

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:38 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's Vishnu Temple and Wotan's Throne.
Grand Canyon National Park
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's Vishnu Temple and Wotan's Throne.

In this episode, Evan Howell, a geologist-turned-writer, discusses his recent High Country News article examining the unexpected connection between the Grand Canyon and Meteor Crater. Though one landscape was carved slowly by erosion and the other formed in seconds by a meteorite impact about 50,000 years ago, new research suggests their geologic stories are more closely linked than they appear.

Meteor Crater, created when a space rock struck the Colorado Plateau at tens of thousands of miles per hour, remains one of the best-preserved impact sites on Earth. Scientists have long studied it to better understand planetary collisions and their effects. Howell explains how the underlying geology of the Colorado Plateau helps tie together the region’s dramatic features, from billion-year-old canyon walls to the relatively recent scar of an impact event.

The conversation explores how researchers reconstruct events across vastly different time scales, what prompted renewed interest in this connection and whether it reshapes how we think about the Grand Canyon’s history. It also considers what impact craters can teach us about Earth’s past and planetary processes beyond our world.

By connecting deep geologic time with sudden cosmic violence, Howell’s reporting reveals a broader story about the forces that continue to shape the American Southwest.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg