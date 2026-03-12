Park City High School all-girls robotics Team Minerva: The next generation of robot builders

On today's episode, Cool Science Radio talks robotics — high school style. They build it. They code it. They compete with it. From programming a 30-second autonomous period with zero human input to 3D-printing custom robot parts and upgrading their bot to launch 12 balls, these young engineers are redefining what it means to compete. Team members, Izzy Vogel, Naomi O'Connor, and Ivy Owens, of the Park City High School’s all-girls robotics team, Team Minerva, come in hot with major hardware. This season, they’ve taken home the Reach Award for community impact, the 2nd Place Inspire Award for overall excellence, and placed second at the Utah State Championships.

