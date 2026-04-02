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Cool Science Radio

The secrets of the bees

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 2, 2026 at 10:33 AM MDT
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Photo of Samuel Ramsey
National Geographic

Entomologist Samuel Ramsey explores the fascinating world of bees, as featured in "Secrets of the Bees" on Disney+. He explains how different species—from highly social honeybees to solitary bees—use unique strategies to survive and thrive. He highlights surprising aspects of bee biology, including their reproduction, global reach, and complex colony systems. He also underscores why understanding and protecting bees is essential for the health of our ecosystems and food supply.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek