The secrets of the bees

Entomologist Samuel Ramsey explores the fascinating world of bees, as featured in "Secrets of the Bees" on Disney+. He explains how different species—from highly social honeybees to solitary bees—use unique strategies to survive and thrive. He highlights surprising aspects of bee biology, including their reproduction, global reach, and complex colony systems. He also underscores why understanding and protecting bees is essential for the health of our ecosystems and food supply.