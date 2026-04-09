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Cool Science Radio

One of the richest fossil track sites ever found

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
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Scenic mountain landscape in the Italian Alps
Ivan Palchuk
/
Pexels
Scenic mountain landscape in the Italian Alps

Science journalist Humberto Basilio explores one of the richest dinosaur footprint discoveries ever found, recently featured in Scientific American. High in the Italian Alps, thousands of well-preserved tracks from the Triassic period offer a rare look at early herbivorous dinosaurs and their coastal world. Using drones and remote sensing, researchers are mapping the site in remarkable detail despite its steep terrain. The findings are shedding new light on dinosaur behavior and evolution long before the Jurassic giants.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg