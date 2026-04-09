One of the richest fossil track sites ever found

Science journalist Humberto Basilio explores one of the richest dinosaur footprint discoveries ever found, recently featured in Scientific American. High in the Italian Alps, thousands of well-preserved tracks from the Triassic period offer a rare look at early herbivorous dinosaurs and their coastal world. Using drones and remote sensing, researchers are mapping the site in remarkable detail despite its steep terrain. The findings are shedding new light on dinosaur behavior and evolution long before the Jurassic giants.