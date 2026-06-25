How we disappear: managing digital legacies with intention

We often assume that photographs, documents and digital files will be there whenever we need them. But according to Stanford University historian Thomas Mullaney, preservation is never automatic. In this episode, Mullaney discusses the ideas behind his book, “How We Disappear,” and explains why information—from family photo albums to social media accounts—can easily be lost without careful stewardship.

Drawing on history, technology and personal experience, Mullaney explores how memory is shaped not only by what we save, but by how we organize, label and maintain it. He explains why unlabeled family photographs can become mysteries within a generation, why context is often more important than the objects themselves and how the belief that the internet lasts forever is largely a myth.

The conversation offers practical insights into preserving personal histories, managing digital legacies and thinking more intentionally about what we leave behind. Ultimately, it is a fascinating look at memory, technology and the fragile systems that determine what endures—and what disappears.