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THURSDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations
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Cool Science Radio

AI may shift healthcare from reactive to predictive

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published August 13, 2026 at 12:01 PM MDT
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Anmol Madan, founder and CEO of RadiantGraph
Anmol Madan
Anmol Madan, founder and CEO of RadiantGraph

For generations, healthcare has focused on treating illness after it appears. But what if AI could help identify health risks earlier, allowing providers to intervene before patients become seriously sick?

Anmol Madan, founder and CEO of RadiantGraph, discusses how artificial intelligence is changing the future of medicine. Drawing on decades of work in digital health and AI, Madan explains how predictive systems can help hospitals and health plans improve patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care.

The conversation explores what AI can realistically do today, where its limitations remain, and why the biggest transformation may come from changing how healthcare is delivered—not replacing the people who provide it.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg