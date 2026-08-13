Using virtual reality to prove people are job-ready

Virtual reality is becoming a powerful tool for workforce training, but one question remains: How do employers know someone has truly learned the skills they need on the job?

Nick Day, vice president of sales and marketing at Roundtable Learning, discusses how immersive training is evolving beyond simulations. From introducing students to skilled trades to preparing engineers for safety-critical work, VR is creating new opportunities to learn in realistic, low-risk environments.

Day explains how new technology can measure learner performance inside virtual training and connect those results to real-world outcomes. The conversation explores how organizations are using data to verify skills, improve training and help address workforce shortages across a wide range of industries.