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THURSDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Using virtual reality to prove people are job-ready

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published August 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM MDT
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Nick Day, vice president of sales and marketing at Roundtable Learning
Roundtable Learning
Nick Day, vice president of sales and marketing at Roundtable Learning

Virtual reality is becoming a powerful tool for workforce training, but one question remains: How do employers know someone has truly learned the skills they need on the job?

Nick Day, vice president of sales and marketing at Roundtable Learning, discusses how immersive training is evolving beyond simulations. From introducing students to skilled trades to preparing engineers for safety-critical work, VR is creating new opportunities to learn in realistic, low-risk environments.

Day explains how new technology can measure learner performance inside virtual training and connect those results to real-world outcomes. The conversation explores how organizations are using data to verify skills, improve training and help address workforce shortages across a wide range of industries.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg