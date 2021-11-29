Local News Hour - November 29, 2021

On today's Local News Hour, Leslie is back and is joined by Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney has a look back at the Summer market and a look ahead to the Silly Holiday Bazzar. Then, Mitch Solomon, Bonnie Park and Jeff Revoy with Friends of Summit County for Responsible Development discuss the organizations' opposition to the Dakota Pacific project at Kimball Junction, and the Summit County Council's meeting on Wednesday. And lastly, Mike Goar, COO of Park City Mountain to discuss opening day yesterday.
