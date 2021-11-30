Local News Hour - November 30, 2021

On today's Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Manager Tom Fisher to discuss the Council Meeting on Wednesday. Then, Wasatch County Search and Rescue Commander Kam Kohler talks about their upcoming avalanche awareness course. And lastly, Woodward Park City General Manager Phoebe Mills talks about the upcoming winter season.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.