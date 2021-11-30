© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - November 30, 2021

Published November 30, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Manager Tom Fisher to discuss the Council Meeting on Wednesday. Then, Wasatch County Search and Rescue Commander Kam Kohler talks about their upcoming avalanche awareness course. And lastly, Woodward Park City General Manager Phoebe Mills talks about the upcoming winter season.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher