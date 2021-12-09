© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 8, 2021

Published December 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour, legendary ski map artist Jim Niehues joins Leslie to talk about the fundraiser he’s put together for the National Ability Center by selling off some of his original artwork. Then, Deputy Park City Manager David Everitt has a preview of this week's city council meeting. And lastly, outgoing Heber City Mayor Kelleen Potter has a look back at her 8 years serving the citizens of Heber City.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher