Local News Hour - December 9, 2021

( 3:26) Wasatch County nonprofits reported that in the past year, money they received through a city COVID-19 stimulus grant had big impacts.

( 6:06) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde

( 19:45) Heber City Council narrowly approves high-density development

( 24:39) Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson

( 38:56) Park City Special Events & Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen