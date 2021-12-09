© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 9, 2021

Published December 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson talks about Tuesday's public hearing and what's happening in town and Park City Special Events & Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen has a preview of some upcoming holiday events and results of the Halloween dogs on the bus pilot program.

( 3:26) Wasatch County nonprofits reported that in the past year, money they received through a city COVID-19 stimulus grant had big impacts.
( 6:06) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde
( 19:45) Heber City Council narrowly approves high-density development
( 24:39) Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson
( 38:56) Park City Special Events & Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen

Local News Hour, Summit County Council, Doug Clyde, Celeste Johnson, Midway City, Jenny Diersen, Park City
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
