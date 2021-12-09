Local News Hour - December 9, 2021
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson talks about Tuesday's public hearing and what's happening in town and Park City Special Events & Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen has a preview of some upcoming holiday events and results of the Halloween dogs on the bus pilot program.
( 3:26) Wasatch County nonprofits reported that in the past year, money they received through a city COVID-19 stimulus grant had big impacts.
( 6:06) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde
( 19:45) Heber City Council narrowly approves high-density development
( 24:39) Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson
( 38:56) Park City Special Events & Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen