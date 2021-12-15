© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 15, 2021

Published December 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour: Utah Representative Kera Birkeland (District 53) has an update on her new committee assignments and the legislative session to come, Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and former Park City High School English Teacher and Author Pam Carlquist talks about her new book, The Mudbug and the Winged Creature - a visionary fantasy coffee table book.

( 7:11) Summit County health authorities to recommend repealing school mask mandates
( 10:40 ) Utah Representative Kera Birkeland
( 23:18) Park City Manager Matt Dias
( 42:44) Author Pam Carlquist

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
