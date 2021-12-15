On today's Local News Hour: Utah Representative Kera Birkeland (District 53) has an update on her new committee assignments and the legislative session to come, Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and former Park City High School English Teacher and Author Pam Carlquist talks about her new book, The Mudbug and the Winged Creature - a visionary fantasy coffee table book.

Listen • 49:28