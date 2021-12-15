© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.

Pam Carlquist

  • local_news_hour.jpg
    Local News Hour - December 15, 2021
    Leslie Thatcher
    ,
    On today's Local News Hour: Utah Representative Kera Birkeland (District 53) has an update on her new committee assignments and the legislative session to come, Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and former Park City High School English Teacher and Author Pam Carlquist talks about her new book, The Mudbug and the Winged Creature - a visionary fantasy coffee table book.
  • The Mudbug and the Winged Creature book cover.jfif
    Park City High School English Teacher and Author Pam Carlquist - December 15, 2021
    Leslie Thatcher
    ,
    Former Park City High School English Teacher and Author Pam Carlquist talks about her new book, The Mudbug and the Winged Creature - a visionary fantasy coffee table book.