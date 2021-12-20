Local News Hour - December 20, 2021

On today's Local News Hour, Leslie is first joined by Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez (08:39) with an update on our law enforcement issues in the county. Then Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher (23:41) has an update on the youth sports programs. And lastly, Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District Director Dana Jones (33:39) has a monthly update on the district.
