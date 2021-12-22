© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 22, 2021

Published December 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM MST
Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Public Works Director Derick Radke. Radke has details on the winter parking and plowing rules and an update on county building projects. Then, Promontory General Manager Kelli Brown has details on the Promontory Foundation's $330k donations to local nonprofits this year. And lastly, National Ability Center Marketing Director Whitney Thompson has details on the Seek Your Summit Program.

Local News Hour
