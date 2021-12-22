Local News Hour - December 22, 2021

Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Public Works Director Derick Radke. Radke has details on the winter parking and plowing rules and an update on county building projects. Then, Promontory General Manager Kelli Brown has details on the Promontory Foundation's $330k donations to local nonprofits this year. And lastly, National Ability Center Marketing Director Whitney Thompson has details on the Seek Your Summit Program.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.