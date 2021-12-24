Local News Hour - December 24, 2021

Today on the Local News Hour, Michelle Deininger is filling in for Leslie Thatcher, and is first joined by Thomas Geeboy from the ABC4 Weather Center (0:05), and Utah Avalanche Center's Greg Gordon (02:56) with updates and warnings about this weekend's storms. Then, Park City Film's Executive Director Katy Wang has an update on the Film Series events. Then, Michelle talks to Dominque Smith, a Parkite that has been helping refugees enjoy the holiday season. Next, Bo Call, Air Monitoring Section Manager with the Utah Division of Air Quality discusses air quality and pollution with increasing population. Lastly, Carolyn Wara, Executive Director of Recycle Utah talks about recycling during the holidays.
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.