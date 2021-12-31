Local News Hour - December 31, 2021
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour : Katy Wang Executive Director of Park City Film has a year end update on film, Slamdance Film Festival President and co-founder Peter Baxter talks about the 2022 festival, Health Promotion Director at Wasatch County Health Department Jonelle Fitzgerald speaks on Wasatch County health news and President of the Park City Board of Realtors Mark Jacobsen with a recap of 2021 real estate news.
( 5:10) Friday Film Review Linda Jager
( 7:44) Katy Wang Executive Director of Park City Film
( 13:10) Slamdance Film Festival President and co-founder Peter Baxter
( 20:51) Wasatch County Health Department Jonelle Fitzgerald
( 34:45) Park City Board of Realtors Mark Jacobsen