local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 31, 2021

Published December 31, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour : Katy Wang Executive Director of Park City Film has a year end update on film, Slamdance Film Festival President and co-founder Peter Baxter talks about the 2022 festival, Health Promotion Director at Wasatch County Health Department Jonelle Fitzgerald speaks on Wasatch County health news and President of the Park City Board of Realtors Mark Jacobsen with a recap of 2021 real estate news.

( 5:10) Friday Film Review Linda Jager
( 7:44) Katy Wang Executive Director of Park City Film
( 13:10) Slamdance Film Festival President and co-founder Peter Baxter
( 20:51) Wasatch County Health Department Jonelle Fitzgerald
( 34:45) Park City Board of Realtors Mark Jacobsen

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
