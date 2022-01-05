Local News Hour - January 5, 2021

Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by USA Nordic Executive Director Bill Demong. He has details about the US Olympic Trials and recap of the US Cup at Lake Placid. Then, Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting. And lastly, Radon Coordinator for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Eleanor Divver talks about National Radon Action Month and why you should test your home and business for radon every year.
